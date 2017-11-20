Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles from field in Sunday's win

Bender totaled four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Bulls.

Bender essentially split time at power forward with starter Marquese Chriss, who finished with eight points, six boards, and three dimes in 21 minutes. With Greg Monroe joining the Suns as part of the Eric Bledsoe trade, Bender shouldn't be expected to see many minutes at center as long as Monroe and Alex Len remain healthy (and on the roster). Nevertheless, rookie Josh Jackson appears to be spending most of his time off the bench at small forward, so Bender isn't being squeezed out of the rotation.