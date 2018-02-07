Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles from field in Tuesday's start
Bender offered eight points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.
The 2016 fourth overall pick drew a second straight start for Marquese Chriss, although the latter was back Tuesday from his one-game suspension. However, Bender couldn't come close to replicating his offensive success from the prior two games, a span during which he'd drained 15 of his 19 shot attempts while averaging 17.0 points. It remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will retain his first-unit role when the Suns face off with the Spurs on Wednesday.
