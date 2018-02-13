Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles with shot in loss
Bender posted three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Mondays 129-83 loss to the Warriors.
In Bender's defense, no one besides Elfird Payton could establish much production against the Warriors but it should be noted that Bender seems to be receiving too much credit for the few games where he puts up great numbers. He's put up some real clunkers in between those excellent outings, but the Suns are pushing the youth movement, and the 19-year-old will see plenty o opportunities moving forward. His usage alone puts him on the fantasy radar but expectations should be tempered, and only the deepest of leagues should consider ownership.
