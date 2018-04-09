Suns' Dragan Bender: Surge continues with double-double Sunday
Bender posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 14 rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 loss to the Warriors.
Bender has come alive as the season winds down, exhibiting a level of offensive usage that fantasy owners waited all season to see. The 2016 fourth overall pick has now taken double-digit shot attempts in back-to-back games for the first time this season, and he's generated a trio of 14-point efforts over the first four games of April. He's been as impressive on the glass as on the scoreboard during that stretch, hauling in between seven and Sunday's 14 rebounds over that four-game sample. It's essentially a case of too little, too late for fantasy purposes at this stage, but the second-year big certainly makes for an intriguing DFS play in the Suns' final game of the season Tuesday against the Mavericks.
