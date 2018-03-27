Suns' Dragan Bender: Team-high rebound haul in defeat

Bender mustered just three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt) but added 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

Bender continues to struggle with his shot, as he's now gone just 3-for-18 from the field over the last three -- including 2-for-14 from distance. The second-year pro has shot under 40.0 percent in six of the last seven overall, which has helped lead to a paltry average of 5.7 points in 12 March contests. His one saving grace has been rebounding, as he's posted between five and 10 boards in six of the last seven games. Despite his struggles, coach Jay Triano appears intent on keeping him on the first unit alongside fellow sophomore big Marquese Chriss in the frontcourt.