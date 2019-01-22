Suns' Dragan Bender: To make another start

Bender will make another start Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

The Suns will again be without Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Richaun Holmes (foot) is doubtful, so Bender will make his second consecutive emergency start at center. The former top-five pick has been a massive disappointment since entering the league, but he showed some flashes in Sunday's game -- also against Minnesota -- finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes of action.