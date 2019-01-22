Suns' Dragan Bender: To make another start
Bender will make another start Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns will again be without Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Richaun Holmes (foot) is doubtful, so Bender will make his second consecutive emergency start at center. The former top-five pick has been a massive disappointment since entering the league, but he showed some flashes in Sunday's game -- also against Minnesota -- finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes of action.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.