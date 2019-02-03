Suns' Dragan Bender: Upgraded to available

Bender (thumb) has been upgraded to available after being previously ruled out Saturday against the Hawks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A sprained thumb ultimately won't keep Bender sidelined Saturday. However, with Deandre Ayton back in the lineup, it's unclear if Bender will see the floor.

