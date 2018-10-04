Suns' Dragan Bender: Vanishes in just nine minutes

Bender recorded just two blocks in nine minutes during Wednesday's 91-86 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.

Bender's downward spiral continued Wednesday as he was basically an afterthought in the Suns preseason victory. The coaching staff may have given up on Bender and there is a real possibility he falls out of the rotation altogether come the start of the regular season. He is not fantasy relevant in any format until further notice.