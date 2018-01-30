Play

Suns' Dragan Bender: Will start Monday

Bender will get the start Monday against the Grizzlies with Marquese Chriss out, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bender's jump to the starting lineup comes as Marquese Chriss is dealing with an ankle injury. In January, Bender's seen his playing time increase to 26.3 minutes per game, however he's scored double-digit points just twice in those 12 games.

