Suns' Dragan Bender: Will start Sunday
Bender is slated to start Sunday against Minnesota, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bender will receive his first start of the season with Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (foot) both out due to injury. Bender has seen action in just two of his teams previous nine contests, and he's failed to score over that stretch.
