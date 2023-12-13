Eubanks recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Warriors.

Eubanks has played at least 15 minutes in seven straight games, averaging 4.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes during that stretch. The backup big man has a consistent role but doesn't have fantasy upside as long as Jusuf Nurkic is available. Eubanks hasn't scored in double figures since Nov. 17, but he has blocked multiple shots in a game three times over his last 10 appearances.