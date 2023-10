Eubanks is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Eubanks has seen a fair share of minutes in the preseason and even had a few starts here and there, but he heads back to the bench here while Jusuf Nurkic features with the first unit. Eubanks has the inside track to open the regular season as Nurkic's primary backup, and his play in the preseason has boosted those chances.