Eubanks is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland due to a left ankle sprain, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Eubanks logged 16 minutes Tuesday against Denver, however, it appears he picked up an ankle injury during the contest. If he's unable to go, Bol Bol, Chimezie Metu and Udoka Azubuike are candidates to see expanded roles behind Jusuf Nurkic.