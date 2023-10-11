Eubanks posted six points (1-3 FG, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Eubanks has garnered a limited bench role in each of the Suns' first two preseason contests. Despite switching teams, the undrafted product out of Oregon State finds himself in a similar position as last year, operating as the primary backup to Jusuf Nurkic. With Portland in 2022-23, Eubanks averaged 6.6 points on 64.1 percent shooting to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes across 78 appearances (20 starts).