Eubanks finished with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

This was refreshing to see from Eubanks, as he was struggling mightily coming into Sunday's game. In his three games prior, Eubanks scored a combined 14 points and didn't eclipse 20 minutes in any of them. He'll look to keep it going against Minnesota on Wednesday.