Washington provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and four assists over 19 minutes during Monday's 113-112 loss to Miami.

Washington came out of nowhere to score a season-high 21 points including five triples. Given he had scored a grand total of just nine points all season prior to Monday, it's safe to view this as an outlier. If, somehow, this role sticks, managers in deeper formats could pay some attention, although that feels highly unlikely.