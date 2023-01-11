Washington totaled 21 points (6-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 win over Golden State.

Washington got the start in a tough matchup and with the Suns extremely shorthanded in backcourt depth, as Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) were all out. However, the former Buckeye standout got the job done and finished as one of Phoenix's most productive players in the win, as Phoenix spoiled Stephen Curry's return to action. Given the injury woes on the Suns' backcourt, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington gets another start when Phoenix takes on Denver in the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday.