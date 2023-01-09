Washington finished Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Cavaliers with 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes.

Washington had the hot hand in the first half, racking up 14 points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from three-point range. He carried that momentum into the third quarter, knocking down three of five field goal attempts for another eight points before finishing with a game-high 25 points on the night. The Suns' guard connected on five threes in the contest, which matched a season high, while also breaking the 20-point mark for the third time.