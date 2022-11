Washington finished with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 win over the Lakers.

Washington was a scoring magnet during his brief time on the court, heaving up a season-high 15 shot attempts.Tuesday marked his third straight game with 10 or more shot attempts, which is an indication that Washington is siphoning numbers from Chris Paul's (heel) presumptive replacement, Cameron Payne.