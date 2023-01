Washington closed with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 102-83 loss to the Knicks.

Washington posted a bench-high-tying scoring total in Sunday's defeat, his sixth straight double digit outing. Washington has averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last five games.