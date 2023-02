The Suns are waiving Washington on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Washington's waiving will make room for Phoenix to give Saben Lee his two-way spot. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 31 games in 2022-23. Washington will look to join his third NBA team in just two seasons.