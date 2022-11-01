Washington ended Sunday's 124-109 win over the Rockets with no counting stats in one minute.
Washington has logged just four minutes across three appearances with Phoenix this season. His boomed for 31 points in the Suns' final preseason contest and was an energizer for the Pacers last season, but the 22-year-old is a current non-factor.
