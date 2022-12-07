Washington (hip) is out Wednesday against the Celtics, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
With Chris Paul (heel), who is questionable, on the verge of a return, Washington's role will likely be greatly reduced by the time he's healthy. Fantasy managers in deep leagues hanging onto Washington can cut him.
