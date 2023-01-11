Washington totaled 21 points (6-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 win over Golden State.

With the Suns extremely shorthanded in the backcourt while all of Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) were sidelined, Washington was summoned into the starting five for the first time this season. Though he went a woeful 1-for-8 from two-point range, Washington lit up the Warriors from distance and supplemented the scoring with a useful assist total. The Suns should get at least one of Shamet or Paul back for Wednesday's game in Denver, but until both players are back in action, Washington could have some appeal as a short-term streaming option for points and three-pointers.