Washington (hip) provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 12 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Washington suited up for the first time since Dec. 4, ending a streak of eight consecutive absences due to a hip strain. With five other Phoenix players sitting out due to injury, Washington was able to capture a spot in the rotation, but he may find himself as one of the odd man out once the likes of Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Josh Okogie (hip) are all back in action.