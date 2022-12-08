Washington (hip) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Washington will miss a third straight contest due to a muscle strain in his left hip. His next chance to return will come Sunday in New Orleans, however, with Chris Paul back in action for Phoenix Washington will likely not be a part of the nightly rotation.
More News
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Out Wednesday•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Ruled out Monday•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Inflicts swift damage in 18 minutes•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Catches fire in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Out again for personal matter•