Washington supplied 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 victory over the Grizzlies.

Washington has been buried on the depth chart for much of the campaign, but with Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (Achilles) and Cameron Payne (foot) all out Tuesday, the two-way player was given a chance to shine. He logged a season-high 24 minutes and produced a career-best 26 points to lead all Phoenix scorers. Washington also led the Suns with eight assists while going 5-for-9 from three-point range. He's not going to be extended this amount of run once Phoenix's backcourt returns to health, but Washington has scored in double digits while knocking down multiple triples in three straight contests, giving him some appeal as a streamer in daily fantasy formats and as a short-term pickup in season-long leagues.