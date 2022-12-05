Washington has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas due to a left hip injury.
Washington played just three minutes during Sunday's win over the Spurs, but he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. His absence shouldn't significantly impact the Suns' rotation.
