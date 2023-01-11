Washington is in the staring lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Washington will enter the starting five with Chris Paul (hip), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) out. The second-year guard will start for the first time this season.
