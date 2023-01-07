Washington finished with 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to the Heat.

Chris Paul (hip) left the court and didn't return after the injury, and Washington did an admirable job in relief, collecting seven assists to pick up the slack. The loss of Paul is another tough blow for the Suns, who continue to play without Devin Booker (groin). If Paul's hip forces him to miss more time, Washington would be a solid streaming option ver the weekend against the Cavaliers.