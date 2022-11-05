Washington won't play Friday against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Washington has played only four minutes across three appearances this season, so his absence won't impact the Suns rotation. Given his absence is due to personal reasons, it seems probable he'll also be unavailable for Saturday's rematch against Portland.
More News
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Not in rotation•
-
Suns' Duane Washington: Inks two-way with Phoenix•
-
Pacers' Duane Washington: Waived by Pacers•
-
Pacers' Duane Washington: Huge bench contribution•
-
Pacers' Duane Washington: Productive off bench•
-
Pacers' Duane Washington: Signs multi-year deal with Indiana•