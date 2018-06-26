Suns' Dusan Ristic: Snags summer league invite

Ristic will play for the Suns' summer league team, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.

Ristic went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, but will attempt to make enough of an impact in summer league to secure a roster spot. He spent the past four years at Arizona, where he started 69 of his 71 appearances during his junior and senior campaigns. During his final season, Ristic posted 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds across 27.1 minutes per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. The 7-footer also went 6-of-15 (40.0 percent) from beyond the arc.