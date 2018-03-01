Payton totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Payton has turned in a double-double in two of the last three games, and he churned out a triple-double in his third game with his new team. The Suns were very desperate for talent at point guard, and Payton is providing a glimpse of hope at the position. Expect him to see as many minutes as he can handle down the stretch as the Suns look to see what they have in him.