Suns' Elfrid Payton: Double-doubles in loss
Payton recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to Portland.
Payton continues to thrive in his new offense, almost leading the Suns to an upset victory. In his five games since coming across from the Orlando Magic, he has averaged 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steals on 52.4 percent shooting. He has slotted in well next to Devin Booker and this is one of the stronger moved to come out of the trade deadline. He should be owned in all formats and looks set for a strong finish to the fantasy season.
