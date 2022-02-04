Payton closed Thursday's 124-115 loss to the Hawks with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 10 minutes.

Payton managed to dish out seven assists but offered very little else in the loss. Even without Cameron Payne who is out with a wrist injury, Payton has not been able to establish himself as a sizeable part of the rotation. He has not played more than 15 minutes since all the way back on December 19 and so chances are he remains a non-factor the rest of the way.