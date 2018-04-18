Payton averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 63 games played with the Magic and Suns in 2017-18.

Payton's scoring production decreased slightly from the 2016-17 season but he shot a career best 49.3 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from three-point range. The former Louisiana-Lafayette star posted two triple-doubles during his fourth NBA season, one with the Magic and one with the Suns. Payton and the Suns hold a qualifying offer of $4.5 million for next season and having been traded for a second-round pick at the trading deadline, it figures the Suns will match any offer Payton receives during free agency in July.

