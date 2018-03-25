Payton registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.

Payton was efficient against his old teammates, posting his highest scoring total since March 10 in the process. The fourth-year pro also racked up his best rebounding and assist numbers of the last several contests, breaking out of a four game-funk where he'd averaged just 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds. Payton's minutes were at their highest point since March 2 in Saturday's game, and it remains to be seen if he'll revert back to seeing that same level of playing time on a regular basis moving forward.