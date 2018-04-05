Payton (knee) is expected to sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Payton is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to left knee soreness and with only two outings remaining after Friday, there's a chance he's shut down entirely for the rest of the season. With Payton sidelined once again, Tyler Ulis should start and log as many minutes as he can handle. Ulis has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 38.0 minutes over the last four games.