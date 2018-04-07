Payton (knee) is not expected to play Sunday against Golden State, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Phoenix is once again expected to be without the trio of Payton, Devin Booker and T.J. Warren on Sunday in its second-to-last game of the season. Considering it will mark Payton's sixth straight absence, it seems likely that he'll remain out for Tuesday's finale, as well.