Payton (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's season finale against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

No surprise here, as Payton has already missed seven consecutive games while battling soreness in his left knee. He hasn't technically been ruled out, but according to Bordow, interim coach Jay Triano "all but declared" that the point guard would not play.

