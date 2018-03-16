Suns' Elfrid Payton: Major downturn Thursday
Payton provided four points (2-3 FG) and one assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
The 24-year-old guard saw a drop in minutes for the third straight game, leading to his lowest scoring total in a Suns uniform thus far. Payton's playing time reduction hasn't really been explained by head coach Jay Triano, but it simply appears to be a case of him wanting to afford fellow young assets Tyler Ulis and Shaquille Harrison some minutes. Upcoming games will continue to reveal Triano's thinking, but for the moment, Payton's fantasy value is somewhat up in the air.
