Payton totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.

The fourth-year point guard had seen his minutes drop in three straight prior to Saturday, so the fact he bounced back to a more normal allotment of playing time was encouraging. Payton had only logged 17 points and four points Thursday against the Jazz, his poorest outing since joining the Suns at the trade deadline. Saturday's scoring total was his third of the double-digit variety in the last four, and his return to a more conventional role allays fears of a possible downgrade in fantasy value for the moment.