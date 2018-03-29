Suns' Elfrid Payton: Misses practice Thursday
Payton (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Payton was a surprising scratch from Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to left knee tendinopathy, which is typically an injury that relies on rest to get better. For that reason, he was held out of practice Thursday and he appears to be trending towards missing a second straight contest Friday. For now, consider Payton questionable at best, with another update coming Friday morning. In Payton's place Wednesday, Tyler Ulis started and posted solid numbers of 23 points, three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes.
