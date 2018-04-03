Suns' Elfrid Payton: Not expected to play Tuesday
Payton (knee) is not expected to play Tuesday against Sacramento, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Payton has missed the past three games with persistent left knee soreness and is expected to miss a fourth. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against New Orleans. In his stead, Tyler Ulis should continue seeing an increased role.
