Payton (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Payton will be held out of Sunday's contest, and it doesn't appear likely that the point guard will play in Tuesday's regular season finale against the Mavericks. In all, it will make for seven straight absences to end the regular season, and Tyler Ulis will continue operating as the team's primary point guard in Payton's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories