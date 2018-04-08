Suns' Elfrid Payton: Officially out Sunday
Payton (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Warriors.
As expected, Payton will be held out of Sunday's contest, and it doesn't appear likely that the point guard will play in Tuesday's regular season finale against the Mavericks. In all, it will make for seven straight absences to end the regular season, and Tyler Ulis will continue operating as the team's primary point guard in Payton's absence.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....