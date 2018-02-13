Payton provided 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT(), eight rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-83 loss to the Warriors.

Despite suffering the blowout, Payton flourished at the point with Devin Booker (hip) still sidelined. Payton's excellent play will put the Suns lineup into question once Booker returns. Rookie Josh Jackson may end up the odd man out as Payton will likely man the point and Devin Booker will take up residence at the two spot. The good news for Jackson is that he has the size and speed to backup both guard spots as well as the wing. Payton's numbers will likely cool off a bit when Booker comes back, but it appears he will have a starting job either way.