Suns' Elfrid Payton: Posts solid effort in Suns debut
Payton tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Payton started in his debut with the Suns and assumed duties at point guard with Tyler Ulis (back) and Devin Booker (hip) sidelined. At the moment it's unclear exactly how Payton will fit into Phoenix's plans. It seems that the most likely scenario will be Payton taking over at point guard with Booker sliding to the two spot, which would demote Josh Jackson to the second unit despite a decent rookie season. This will all depend on how well Payton and Booker mesh as a backcourt team.
More News
-
Suns' Elfrid Payton: Will play Saturday against Nuggets•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Traded to Suns•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Dishes eight assists Tuesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Chips in across the board•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Fills up stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Magic's Elfrid Payton: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...