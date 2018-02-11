Payton tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Payton started in his debut with the Suns and assumed duties at point guard with Tyler Ulis (back) and Devin Booker (hip) sidelined. At the moment it's unclear exactly how Payton will fit into Phoenix's plans. It seems that the most likely scenario will be Payton taking over at point guard with Booker sliding to the two spot, which would demote Josh Jackson to the second unit despite a decent rookie season. This will all depend on how well Payton and Booker mesh as a backcourt team.