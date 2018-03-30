Suns' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Friday
Payton (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Payton was late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Clippers as a result of left knee tendinopathy, and was subsequently held out of Thursday's practice. While that doesn't look great for his availability Friday, the team will list him as questionable. More information on his status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround.
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
Roughly half the NBA's teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.