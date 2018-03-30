Payton (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payton was late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Clippers as a result of left knee tendinopathy, and was subsequently held out of Thursday's practice. While that doesn't look great for his availability Friday, the team will list him as questionable. More information on his status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround.