Suns' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Tuesday
Payton (knee) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Payton has missed the Suns' previous three game as he continues to deal with a sore left knee. If Payton is unable to play on Tuesday, Tyler Ulis, who's averaging 38.7 minutes in Payton's three absences, will likely draw the start once again and see most of the point guard minutes.
