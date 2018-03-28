Suns' Elfrid Payton: Questionable for Wednesday
Payton is dealing with left knee tendinopathy and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Payton logged just 15 minutes during Monday's game against Celtics, which seems likely to be a result of this latest knee injury. The Suns are already set to be without their top two players in T.J. Warren (knee) and Devin Booker (hand), so Payton's absence would be yet another serious blow to the regular rotation. Look for him to test out the knee during pregame warmups, but if the discomfort is too much to play through, he'll get the night off. If Payton ultimately sits out, Tyler Ulis and Shaquille Harrison would likely handle point guard duties.
